The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Condo in Vancouver’s Davie Village sells over asking, but agent suggests realtors pause

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty

1133 Hornby St., No. 905, Vancouver

Asking price: $598,800

Selling price: $640,000

Previous selling price: $411,900 (2018)

Days on market: 8

Taxes: $1,675

Monthly maintenance fee: $236.87

Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sotheby’s International Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in a building near the shops of Yaletown.

Sotheby’s International Realty

The buyers are a Canadian couple working in China who flew over and purchased it as a future property to live in one day. The suite was tenanted and the tenant stayed on. “It was ideal for everybody,” the buyer’s agent Ian Watt says. The seller received several offers. The buyers purchased in February and the deal closed last week.

What they got

The 536-square-foot unit is in a three-year-old building near Yaletown shops, SkyTrain, and parks. The one-bedroom unit is contemporary with galley kitchen, Italian cabinets, thermo-acoustic heating and cooling system, and flex space.

The amenities include fitness room, billiards, shared BBQ, courtyard and garden plots.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The contemporary unit features a galley kitchen.

Sotheby’s International Realty

The unit was priced right, in a central location, and in great condition. “It’s like a Toyota Corolla,” Mr. Watt says. “Great, reliable, not flashy. It is what it is.”

But Mr. Watt says anyone wanting to sell or buy should hold off until viewings are possible again. “Realtors should take a two-month pause.”

