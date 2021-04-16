Condo in Vancouver’s Fairview priced high, sells higher

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

1333 W. 11th Ave., No. 102, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.389-million

Selling price: $1.67-million

Previous selling price: $855,000 (2013); $841,000 (2010); $788,000 (2008)

Days on market: 5

Monthly maintenance fee: $605.66

Taxes: $3,367.44 (2021)

Listing agent: Karin Smith, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Listing agent Karin Smith showed this unit to 44 parties and received 11 subject-free offers after five days. She said that, unlike other listings that are under priced to generate a multi-offer frenzy, she went for the opposite approach.

“I listed this home $132,000 over the latest assessed value … and the home sold for $281,000 over the list price,” Ms. Smith says. The sellers are moving to the Okanagan and the buyer is downsizing from a house on the west side. The sale closes April 19.

What they got

The unit has a wraparound patio that looks onto a garden.

This bright two-bedroom-and-den unit with 1,117 square feet of living space is a rarity, according to Ms. Smith. “There are two units of this type in a building with very little turnover,” she says.

Built in 2008, the 63-unit building is in Fairview, near South Granville shops and transit.

The west-facing ground-level corner unit has 10-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors, wall-to-wall windows and a 700-square-foot wraparound patio that looks onto a landscaped garden. It comes with two parking stalls.

The agent’s take

“Low inventory is fuelling sale prices,” Ms. Smith says. “The location for this unit is near South Granville, and many west side downsizers prefer to stay on that side of the bridge.”

