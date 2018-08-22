Condo in Vancouver’s West End bought by investor planning to rent it out

989 Nelson St., Unit 411, Vancouver
Listing price $650,000
Selling price $625,000
Taxes $1,093.50
Maintenance fee $400.49
Days on market 20
Listing agent Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty
The action: The unit sold to a buyer with plans to do updates and rent it out. The previous owner had lived in it for almost 20 years, but had retired and was leaving the city. The deal completed on July 4.
What they got: The downtown 641-square-foot condo is in the old BC Hydro head office, which was converted into the Electra condo building. The air-conditioned unit faces onto the courtyard, away from traffic noise, with lots of light. It’s an open-floor plan, with two bedrooms, and original 1995 kitchen and bathroom. The building has laundry on every floor, gym, sauna and media room. There is no parking. The seller offered a transferable parking lease in a nearby building.
The agent’s take: Listing agent Keith Roy said the unit is smaller than the typical two bedroom, but it is centrally located in an iconic building that has been well maintained.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.