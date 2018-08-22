Condo in Vancouver’s West End bought by investor planning to rent it out

989 Nelson St., Unit 411, Vancouver

Listing price $650,000

Selling price $625,000

Taxes $1,093.50

Maintenance fee $400.49

Days on market 20

Listing agent Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The action: The unit sold to a buyer with plans to do updates and rent it out. The previous owner had lived in it for almost 20 years, but had retired and was leaving the city. The deal completed on July 4.

What they got: The downtown 641-square-foot condo is in the old BC Hydro head office, which was converted into the Electra condo building. The air-conditioned unit faces onto the courtyard, away from traffic noise, with lots of light. It’s an open-floor plan, with two bedrooms, and original 1995 kitchen and bathroom. The building has laundry on every floor, gym, sauna and media room. There is no parking. The seller offered a transferable parking lease in a nearby building.

The agent’s take: Listing agent Keith Roy said the unit is smaller than the typical two bedroom, but it is centrally located in an iconic building that has been well maintained.

