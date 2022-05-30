Re/Max Crest Realty

189 Davie St., No. 901, Vancouver

Asking price: $875,000 (March 21)

Selling price: $885,000 (March 26)

Previous selling price: $455,000 (2013)

Days on market: 5

Monthly maintenance fee: $461

Taxes: $2,130.52 (2022)

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The seller had lived in the unit since 2013, when she’d paid $455,000. Listing agent Paul Albrighton received the single offer without subjects, and a closing date that suited the seller.

The seller realized that the market has slowed and decided to go with a good offer, he said. The sale completed May 9.

The bright unit has a galley kitchen.Re/Max Crest Realty

What they got

Built in 1999, the condo is close to the seawall, SkyTrain and Yaletown shopping. Renovations have been done to the 731-square-foot one-bedroom-and-den unit, including wide-plank oak floors, lighting, and an updated kitchen and bathroom.

The bright unit has curved window walls in the living area and a galley kitchen. The urban view from the ninth floor is of the Yaletown Roundhouse community centre.

The agent’s take

Prices for quality condos aren’t declining, but they aren’t increasing, either, Mr. Albrighton said.

“Inventory in late March for condos had increased with more options for buyers becoming available,” Mr. Albrighton said. “Also, the increased interest rates have slowed some buyer decisions.”

