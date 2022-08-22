Handout

2883 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver

Asking price: $25.8-million (April, 2022)

Selling price: $22-million (May, 2022)

Days on market: 18

Taxes: $106,198 (2021)

Listing agent: Gregg Baker, Engel & Völkers

The action

The house has tons of natural light.

Agent Gregg Baker said it’s the highest-priced sale in Metro Vancouver so far this year for a house listed on the Multiple Listings Service. If properties in this price range come up for sale, they are usually redeveloped and the owners stay for the long term, which had been the seller’s intention in this case.

“We haven’t seen a new modern build offered for sale for years and years,” Mr. Baker said. “It’s very custom, and the design is intentionally understated by the previous owner.”

The sellers sold because they needed to relocate to the North Shore. Mr. Baker received one offer from local buyers, who are empty nesters planning to live in the house. Mr. Baker had 15 groups view the property by appointment.

What they got

There are white-washed oak floors and a chef’s kitchen.Handout

Designed by Measured Architecture, the 5,346-square-foot contemporary house with ocean views is located on Vancouver’s “golden mile,” the exclusive oceanfront stretch of Point Grey Road that is closed to public traffic.

The high-tech, contemporary house was designed for the seller just two years ago. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a four-car heated garage, tons of natural light, over-height ceilings, concrete and white-washed oak floors, a chef’s kitchen, decks, a fire pit and an outdoor shower. There is a roughed-in elevator.

The agent’s take

There are four bedrooms.Handout

Mr. Baker said homes in this price range can sell in days, weeks or months – it’s just a matter of finding that one buyer. He would have preferred to have spent more time in the home.

“I enjoyed the house and it sold maybe a little faster than I would have liked. It was so great being in there, it had so much serenity.”

The deal completed Aug. 4.

Handout

