Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Coquitlam home idles for almost two years before finding buyer

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Sterling Realty

1345 Brisbane Ave., Coquitlam, B.C.

Asking price: $2.288-million

Selling price: $2.15-million

Previous asking price: $2.498-million (May, 2018)

Taxes: $7,182.52 (2020)

Days on market: 650

Selling agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

Listing agent: Janice Bruni, Royal LePage Sterling Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home boasts more than 5,800 square feet of living space.

Royal LePage Sterling Realty

The house was finished in the spring of 2018, but the builder listed it during a slump in the market. It was first listed at $2.498-million and relisted five times before selling in February of this year. The seller received two offers.

The buyers were a couple that lived in a Yaletown condo but worked in the Coquitlam area. Their adult sons plan on living in the suite. “They work in that area, so they wanted to cut their commute down,” the buyer’s agent Ian Watt said. “And it was time for a lifestyle change. They’d been looking for awhile.” The deal was completed on May 29.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home features a gourmet kitchen with a patterned backsplash.

Royal LePage Sterling Realty

This newly built house has more than 5,800 square feet of living space with a gourmet kitchen, wine bar, wok kitchen, walk-in pantry and covered deck with speakers.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-bedroom legal suite downstairs. It sits on a 66-foot-by-115-foot lot in the Harbour Chines neighbourhood.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The lower level features a two-bedroom suite.

Royal LePage Sterling Realty

“[The house] needed to be appreciated by a certain buyer. So I think it took a bit longer because it’s very unique, and the timing wasn’t right. There were a few reasons it took awhile to sell,” listing agent Janice Bruni said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

