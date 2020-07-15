COVID-19 cuts price on South Vancouver condo

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

2733 Chandlery Place, No. 1108, Vancouver

Asking price: $525,000

Previous listing price: $550,000

Selling price: $515,000

Previous selling prices: $320,000 (2015); $216,000 (2005); $167,000 (2003)

Days on market: 46

Taxes: $1,227.96 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $484.39

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery Upgrades include new floors, kitchen and appliances. Re/Max Select Realty

The seller was moving out of town and the property was originally listed for $550,000. The buyer made an offer just as the lockdown had begun, but did not remove the conditions of sale. There were few in-person showings, according to listing agent Keith Roy.

“When no offers came in, the seller lowered the price and the buyer came back with a reduced price and only one day of conditions and a quick close, ” Mr. Roy said.

The seller accepted and the conditions were removed in late April. The sale completed on May 28.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a gas fireplace and en-suite laundry. Re/Max Select Realty

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom 811-square-foot unit is in a 21-year-old building in South Vancouver, overlooking the Fraser River.

The unit has a gas fireplace, ensuite laundry and comes with two parking stalls and a storage locker. Upgrades include new floors, bathrooms, kitchen and new appliances. Pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

“In the midst of COVID, home sellers had to take reduced prices,” Mr. Roy said. “But many of them bought again in the same or similar markets and saved their money there.”

