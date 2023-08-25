Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers

356 Mount Parke Rd., Mayne Island, B.C.

Asking price: $1,150,000 (June 7)

Selling price: $1,025,000 (June 8)

Days on the market: One

Taxes: $3,369.02 (2023)

Buyer’s agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Open this photo in gallery: It’s a bright house and has three bathrooms and a large deck.Engel & Völkers

What they got

This house was built in 1974 and could use a few updates, but the sweeping southern views helped it sell quickly.

The home is situated near a bluff on 1.92 acres of land. The 1,940-square-foot house has a curved staircase from the main level that leads to the upstairs, where there are three bedrooms.

It’s a bright house and has three bathrooms and a large deck. It is part of a bare-land strata ownership that includes three other houses on an approximate 10-acre parcel. The owners share a water well and a roadway that’s about one kilometre long.

Open this photo in gallery: The home is situated near a bluff on 1.92 acres of land.Engel & Völkers

The action

“I don’t know if there’s anything comparable – it has absolutely stunning views all the way from the U.S. to Victoria,” says the buyer’s agent Ian Watt.

The buyers already have a part-time home on Mayne Island and wanted a house with a better view. The seller had owned the house for many years. They received the one offer.

“There is no empty homes tax on the Gulf Islands, so they’ve become really sought after recreational properties now,” says Mr. Watt. “People can enjoy the lifestyle while working over here, so you don’t have to be retired.”

Open this photo in gallery: The 1,940-square-foot house has a curved staircase from the main level that leads to the upstairs, where there are three bedrooms.Engel & Völkers

The agent’s take

The buyer negotiated on the price because the home needed some repairs, says Mr. Watt.

“It’s well kept,” he adds. “It just needs some cosmetic work and a little bit of TLC that the Gulf Islands houses always need because of the weather.”

The sale completed Aug. 2.