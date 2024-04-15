Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

1188 Quebec St., No. 2902, Vancouver

Asking price: $2.750 million (Jan. 5)

Previous asking price: $2.998 million (Sept. 2023)

Selling price: $2.575 million (Jan. 12)

Previous selling price: $677,570 (1992)

Days on the market: 7

Monthly maintenance fee: $1,306.49

Taxes: $7,702.53 (2023)

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The kitchen cabinets feature expansive custom millwork by legendary designer Robert Ledingham.

What they got

The sub-penthouse is in the Citygate complex near Main Street SkyTrain station, with stunning views of the North Shore and downtown. Built in 1991, the unit is a spacious 2,577 square-foot three-bedroom with three patios and den. The award-winning interior was designed by legendary designer Robert Ledingham and features expansive custom millwork throughout, including kitchen cabinetry and bedroom built-ins. A central feature is the curved floor-to-ceiling windows, and views from the living and sleeping areas, as well as recessed ceiling lights. Citygate is steps to the Olympic Village and Mount Pleasant shopping districts.

This spacious 2,577 square-foot unit has three patios and stunning views of the North Shore and downtown.

The action

The sellers were the original owners and had sold the unit to move to the suburbs, says listing agent Scott Thompson. After hiring Ledingham to design the interior, it won the Award of Excellence by the Interior Design Institute of BC in 1993.

The sellers received the one offer after re-listing in January, but there was another interested party waiting in the wings, says the listing agent. The buyers are a family looking to upsize from a smaller condo.

“I think the fall was slow and when we re-listed in January there was a little bit of pent-up demand after the holidays,” says Mr. Thompson.

The sub-penthouse has three bedrooms and a den.

The Agent’s Take

“The design work done to the inside of the suite by Robert Ledingham at the time of construction was very much ahead of its time and the interior design and finishings remained relevant longer than any other suite I’ve seen after a 30-year time horizon,” said Mr. Thompson.

“It was an extremely unique property and there’s nothing else quite like it in the city. Not only was it large, but it also had panoramic views that were among the best I’ve ever seen.”

The sale completed March 1.