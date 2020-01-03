 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices

Downturn in Vancouver housing: When the assessed value of the most expensive mansion falls 11% - to $65-million

Brent Jang
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s waterfront property in Vancouver had an assessed value of $65-million on July 1, 2019, compared with $73.1-million on July 1, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

The value of Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder Chip Wilson’s Vancouver waterfront mansion has fallen 11 per cent to about $65-million, a high-profile example of the downturn in the city’s housing market.

Mr. Wilson’s property, owned through 3085 Point Grey Road Holdings Ltd., still tops the list of British Columbia’s most-expensive properties for the seventh consecutive year.

His detached home’s assessed value on July 1, 2019, compares with $73.1-million on July 1, 2018, according to data released on Thursday by BC Assessment. The provincial Crown corporation provides annual valuations on a wide range of residential, industrial and commercial properties. B.C. municipalities use the data to help determine how much owners will pay in property taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Wilson, the former chief executive officer of yoga-wear retailer Lululemon, has seen his property’s assessed value drop nearly 18 per cent from the peak of $78.8-million in mid-2017, although still above the $63.9-million valuation in mid-2015 and far higher than the $35.2-million assessment in mid-2012.

In the city of Vancouver, the median value for detached properties fell to $1,568,000 in mid-2019, down 10.7 per cent compared with $1,755,000 in mid-2018, BC Assessment said in its latest annual review. The median value for condos slipped to $686,000 within Vancouver’s city limits, down 7.3 per cent from $740,000.

In the past six months since BC Assessment’s valuation date, Vancouver’s housing market has been flat.

The former BC Liberal government implemented a 15-per-cent tax on foreign home buyers in the Vancouver region in August, 2016. The BC NDP government raised the foreign-buyers tax to 20 per cent in February, 2018, and also expanded the tax to other urban markets in the province.

Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, welcomed what she described as a “moderating trend” in the Vancouver region. “This is a positive sign that our government’s efforts to make housing more affordable for more British Columbians are having a real impact,” Ms. Robinson said in a statement on Thursday.

In the Vancouver suburb of Port Moody, the median value for detached properties dropped to $1,192,000 in mid-2019, down 11.2 per cent compared with $1,342,000 in mid-2018.

On the luxury end after Mr. Wilson’s property, the runner-up on the new provincial tally is a home at 4707 Belmont Ave. in Vancouver. That home, owned by Pisonii (PTC) Ltd., decreased 10.3 per cent in value to $58.7-million.

Story continues below advertisement

James Island placed third with a valuation of $56,747,000, a relatively small drop of $10,000 from the previous assessment. The private island, owned by U.S. billionaire Craig McCaw, is off the coast of Vancouver Island near Victoria.

The fourth spot on the highest-valued list belongs to the Vancouver residence of philanthropist Nezhat Khosrowshahi and her husband, Future Shop founder Hassan Khosrowshahi. Their property’s value has fallen 12.5 per cent to $36-million.

On the list of British Columbia’s 500 most expensive properties, the lowest-valued home on the latest tally is about $10.2-million, down more than 12 per cent from $11.6-million on July 1, 2018.

Property values typically decreased as much as 15 per cent for detached houses in the Lower Mainland.

By contrast, some parts of northern B.C. boomed. In the district of Kitimat, the median value for detached houses soared 41 per cent to $332,000 in mid-2019, compared with $235,000 in the previous assessment. Prices jumped after Royal Dutch Shell PLC-led LNG Canada announced plans in October, 2018, to forge ahead with construction of an $18-billion terminal to export liquefied natural gas from Kitimat.

Median values in nearby Terrace rose 20 per cent to $373,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“Resource communities like Kitimat and Terrace ebb and flow with what’s happening with the resource sector,” said Tina Ireland, a regional assessor. “In the Lower Mainland, it looks like more of a stable and balanced market, and of course it really depends on where you live.”

After the initial buying frenzy in Kitimat and Terrace, speculation over the housing market has subsided in recent months, said Sheila Love, managing broker of Re/Max offices in the region.

Ms. Love said prospective buyers have come to realize that while there will be thousands of construction jobs, fewer than 400 permanent workers will operate the Kitimat terminal when its first LNG shipment goes to Asia by early 2025.

Instead of trying to fetch $400,000 for a detached property, motivated sellers in Kitimat lowered their expectations in the autumn of 2019 owing to a jump in listings compared with the scarcity in late 2018.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies