Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Eleven offers for updated Surrey townhouse

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
16388 85 Ave., No. 49, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $625,000

Selling price: $710,000

Previous selling price: $530,000 (2019)

Days on market: Seven

Monthly maintenance fee: $296.58

Taxes: $2,467.38 (2021)

Listing agents: Katrina Amurao & Rose Marie Manno, Re/Max 2000 Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has a fireplace with built-in shelves.

The property had been listed previously but the sellers took it off the market and relisted with a different realtor. The sellers had purchased the property for $530,000, two years ago. Twenty-seven parties viewed the property and the agent received 11 offers. The buyers plan to occupy the unit.

What they got

This 1,389-square-foot, three-bedroom and two bathroom townhouse was the show home for the complex when it was built 20 years ago.

The three-storey property is in the neighbourhood of Fleetwood, and had $40,000 in upgrades, with new appliances, hot water tank and quartz countertops.

Open this photo in gallery

This three-storey property had $40,000 in upgrades, with new appliances, hot water tank and quartz countertops.

There’s a patio off the family room, surrounded by mature landscaping. The living room has a fireplace with built-in shelves, and the second floor has window seats.

The home is walking distance to an elementary school, recreation centre, shops and the SkyTrain, and includes covered parking.

The agent’s take

“The market continues to be strong for townhouses in Surrey, with low inventory and high demand,” listing agent Katrina Amurao says.

