Team 3000 Realty

1840 Larson Rd., North Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $1,449,000 (Feb. 15, 2023)

Selling price: $1.6 million (Feb. 22, 2023)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $4,435.70 (2022)

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

What they got

The home features hardwood floors.Team 3000 Realty

This 2,900-sqaure-foot bungalow sits on a large 50- by 120-foot lot with a quiet back lane that looks onto a forest.

Built in 1958, the house has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, three bedrooms on the main floor, two bathrooms, and a large rear deck and garage.

The downstairs could easily be converted into a rental suite.

The action

The home has a wood-burning fireplace.Team 3000 Realty

Part of an estate sale, the house sold at a time when inventory is extremely low. As well, few houses in such good condition come onto the market in North Vancouver, says the listing agent Shelley Williams.

She held a lot of private showings and two open houses, with about 37 groups going through. She received 12 offers, four of them without subjects. Most offers were over asking. The sellers didn’t choose the highest offer, but one with a more desirable closing date. The buyers are a family who plan on living in the house.

The agent’s take

The home is on a lot with a quiet back lane that looks onto a forest.Team 3000 Realty

Ms. Williams, who’s been in the business for 22 years, says the market is “definitely picking up” after an extremely quiet seven months.

“Multiple offers are back, because we have low inventory and massive numbers of buyers. It’s just not that easy to find a well-maintained older home, absolutely move-in ready for that price, so it was very attractive. But at the end of the day, the buyers were happy and the sellers were happy. You do feel badly for the families that don’t make [the winning bid], though.”

The sale completes on March 17.