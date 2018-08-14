False Creek leasehold unit draws three bids

Open this photo in gallery 1540 Mariner Walk, unit 307.

1540 Mariner Walk, Unit 307, Vancouver

Listing price: $650,000

Selling price: $650,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $1,343.88

Maintenance fee: $393.98

Days on market: 11

Listing Agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

Open this photo in gallery The 34-year-old building is in False Creek, steps to Granville Island, the sea wall, beaches, elementary schools, and transit.

The action: Listing agent Keith Roy held two open houses as well as several private showings and received three offers on the property. The deal completed on July 18. The buyer, he says, was retiring and wanted to move from the country into the city. “They were attracted by the location, right on False Creek.”

What they got: The 971-square-foot, two-bedroom condo is a leasehold property, owned by the City of Vancouver, with about 30 years left on the lease, Mr. Roy says. The 34-year-old building is in False Creek, steps to Granville Island, the sea wall, beaches, elementary schools, and transit. The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring has been updated. It has two balconies, views of the city and ensuite laundry.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring has been updated.

The agent’s take: “Leasehold land often appreciates at a similar rate to freehold properties in Vancouver, but trades at a discount, so buyers can get a home in a world-class location for a more attractive price,” Mr. Roy said.

Story continues below advertisement