False Creek leasehold unit draws three bids

Done Deal

False Creek leasehold unit draws three bids

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail

1540 Mariner Walk, unit 307.

1540 Mariner Walk, Unit 307, Vancouver

Listing price: $650,000

Selling price: $650,000

Taxes: $1,343.88

Maintenance fee: $393.98

Days on market: 11

Listing Agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The 34-year-old building is in False Creek, steps to Granville Island, the sea wall, beaches, elementary schools, and transit.

The action: Listing agent Keith Roy held two open houses as well as several private showings and received three offers on the property. The deal completed on July 18. The buyer, he says, was retiring and wanted to move from the country into the city. “They were attracted by the location, right on False Creek.”

The 971-square-foot, two-bedroom condo is a leasehold property, owned by the City of Vancouver, with about 30 years left on the lease, Mr. Roy says. The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring has been updated. It has two balconies, views of the city and ensuite laundry.

The kitchen, bathrooms and flooring has been updated.

The agent’s take: “Leasehold land often appreciates at a similar rate to freehold properties in Vancouver, but trades at a discount, so buyers can get a home in a world-class location for a more attractive price,” Mr. Roy said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
