5355 Boundary Rd., No. 207, Vancouver

Asking price: $488,000 (May 29)

Selling price: $540,000 (June 6)

Previous selling prices: $245,000 (2012); $236,000 (2009); $218,000 (2007); $107,197 (1999)

Days on the market: 8

Taxes: $1,133.73

Monthly maintenance fee: $327.02

Listing agent: Noam Dolgin, Heller Murch Realty

What they got

This one-bedroom and den condo is centrally located, on a busy road on the city’s east side.

The 618-square-foot unit is in a building built in 1999 and the kitchen and bathroom could use some updates. But the building is well maintained and it’s close to shops, schools and Joyce SkyTrain station. It also allows pets and has parking.

The action

The owner had purchased the unit in 2009 when he was single. But in recent years he’d been living in the unit with his wife and three children, and it was crowded. The adults were sleeping in the living room.

“It’s a story I’m seeing a lot more of, families trapped in one-bedrooms and they can’t afford to move up to a three-bedroom [unit],” says listing agent Noam Dolgin.

Mr. Dolgin found them a 1,500-sq.-ft. leasehold townhouse with four bedrooms at an affordable price.

They received three offers and sold for the highest bid to a first-time buyer.

The agent’s take

Mr. Dolgin priced the unit so that it would likely sell over asking.

“At $874 a square foot, it’s certainly the highest price for a unit in this building to date,” Mr. Dolgin says. “So they did well on the sale and were able to move into better housing.”

The sale completed July 25.