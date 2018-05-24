First-time buyers come out on top after five bids for New Westminster house

185 Phillips St., New Westminster, B.C.
Asking price: $875,000
Selling price: $920,000
Taxes: $3,249.06
Days on market: 8
Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty
The action: Two open houses were held and 41 parties went through, listing agent Keith Roy says. The seller looked at five offers. The first-time buyers, who planned on living at the house, made an offer subject to appraisal.
What they got: The three bedroom house with an upstairs den and 2½ bathrooms looks like a heritage house on the outside, but its interior is completely modern.
The 1,500-square-foot house was built 20 years ago and sits on a 28-by-111-foot lot. The kitchen was fully renovated in 2015, with grey cabinetry and beer and wine fridges. The house is one block from the Fraser River. There are big box retailers in the area.
The agent’s take: Mr. Roy says the area appeals to some because it’s difficult to find a three-bedroom home within 45 minutes of downtown Vancouver. But it’s not walkable, so prices are lower.
“Queensborough is central for a family-friendly neighbourhood,” he says, “but it’s only accessible by bridges from Richmond, Surrey or New Westminster, so prices are a bit lower. And there’s not a lot of stuff within walking distance.”
