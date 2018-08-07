 Skip to main content

First-time buyers impressed by spacious, affordable Marpole condo

Done Deal

Kerry Gold
Special to The Globe and Mail

202-8645 Osler St., Vancouver.

Listing price: $399,000

Selling price: $399,000

Taxes: $736.06

Maintenance fee: $382.11

Days on market: Five

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The building was constructed in 1981, when units were typically more spacious than today.

The action: It was a fast sale, completed on July 17, listing agent Keith Roy said.

“It sold almost immediately after it came on the market,” he said. “It was unique because it was so large for a one-bedroom. The buyer loved the size of the unit and the location. It also offered the buyer a chance to make some changes and improve the value.”

What they got: The 718-square-foot, one-bedroom unit with a flex space is centrally located near the shopping districts of Granville and Oak Streets. The building was constructed in 1981, when units were more spacious than today’s standard. However, the kitchen and bathroom was not been updated. The unit is bright, with a balcony. It includes parking and storage, and pets and some rentals are allowed.

The unit is bright, with a balcony.

The agent’s take: “Marpole has some older buildings that are well maintained that still offer a great chance for first-time buyers to get into the market at a reasonable price,” Mr. Roy said.

