First-time buyers pay full price for unit in Vancouver’s Main Street district

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

215 E. 33rd Ave., unit 212, Vancouver

Asking price: $758,000

Selling price: $758,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $599,900 (2016); $417,420 (2011)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $1,592.03

Maintenance fee: $292.76

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max

The action

Open this photo in gallery The building is just steps from shops, Queen Elizabeth Park and Hillcrest Community Centre. Re/Max Select Realty

The sellers were a young family who were moving to a bigger space in the same neighbourhood. The buyers are a young couple purchasing their first place. The unit sold for full price after the first weekend in May, having received the one offer.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The two-bedroom unit opens to a 400-square-foot patio. Re/Max Select Realty

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with a 400-square-foot patio is in a seven-year-old building in the trendy Main Street district. It is steps to shops, Queen Elizabeth Park and Hillcrest Community Centre. Pets and rentals are allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

The unit sold quickly because of the layout and the finishings, listing agent Mary Cleaver said. “The best part was the large patio with pretty outdoor space."

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.