First-time buyers pay full price for unit in Vancouver’s Main Street district

215 E. 33rd Ave., unit 212, Vancouver
Asking price: $758,000
Selling price: $758,000
Previous selling prices: $599,900 (2016); $417,420 (2011)
Days on market: 7
Taxes: $1,592.03
Maintenance fee: $292.76
Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max
The action
The sellers were a young family who were moving to a bigger space in the same neighbourhood. The buyers are a young couple purchasing their first place. The unit sold for full price after the first weekend in May, having received the one offer.
What they got
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with a 400-square-foot patio is in a seven-year-old building in the trendy Main Street district. It is steps to shops, Queen Elizabeth Park and Hillcrest Community Centre. Pets and rentals are allowed.
The agent’s take
The unit sold quickly because of the layout and the finishings, listing agent Mary Cleaver said. “The best part was the large patio with pretty outdoor space."
