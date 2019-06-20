 Skip to main content

Vancouver Real Estate First-time buyers pay full price for unit in Vancouver’s Main Street district

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

First-time buyers pay full price for unit in Vancouver’s Main Street district

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

215 E. 33rd Ave., unit 212, Vancouver

Asking price: $758,000

Selling price: $758,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $599,900 (2016); $417,420 (2011)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $1,592.03

Maintenance fee: $292.76

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The building is just steps from shops, Queen Elizabeth Park and Hillcrest Community Centre.

Re/Max Select Realty

The sellers were a young family who were moving to a bigger space in the same neighbourhood. The buyers are a young couple purchasing their first place. The unit sold for full price after the first weekend in May, having received the one offer.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The two-bedroom unit opens to a 400-square-foot patio.

Re/Max Select Realty

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with a 400-square-foot patio is in a seven-year-old building in the trendy Main Street district. It is steps to shops, Queen Elizabeth Park and Hillcrest Community Centre. Pets and rentals are allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

The agent’s take

The unit sold quickly because of the layout and the finishings, listing agent Mary Cleaver said. “The best part was the large patio with pretty outdoor space."

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter