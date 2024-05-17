Five offers for dated one bedroom Richmond condo

Open this photo in gallery: 8600 General Currie, No. 305, Richmond.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Asking price: $478,900 (March 11)

Selling price: $505,000 (March 19)

Previous selling price: $124,900 (1990)

Monthly maintenance fee: $479.91

Days on the market: Eight

Taxes: $1,334.16 (2023)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Hill & Harbour Real Estate Group – Stilhavn

Open this photo in gallery: This 795-square-foot unit has a vaulted ceiling in the living area.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

What they got

This top-floor unit is in a low-rise complex built in 1990. It has a vaulted ceiling in the living area, a gas fireplace, a balcony and wall-to-wall carpets.

The 795-square-foot, one-bedroom unit is dated, with 1980s-style cabinets, floor tiles and a “sunshine ceiling” in the kitchen. But the building is fully rain-screened and comes with a large gym, parking, and is in a central location within walking distance to shops, the aquatic centre, the library and SkyTrain.

Open this photo in gallery: The condo has one bedroom and wall-to-wall carpets.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The unit is part of an estate sale, according to the listing agent Cheryl Davie. It was the first time the unit had been on the market since 1995. Ms. Davie received five offers after showing the unit to 25 groups. Only one offer was below asking.

“We brought in our own staging pieces to dress up the space and really took our time to make sure the property showed well,” says Ms. Davie.

The sale completed May 1.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit is dated, with 1980s-style cabinets.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The agent’s take

The overall market in the Richmond area has revived somewhat said Ms. Davie. “There is some more buyer activity, but also a lot of new product has come out in the past month or so.”