Five offers for Oakridge house close to SkyTrain station

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 56 W. 45th Ave., Vancouver

56 W. 45th Ave., Vancouver

Listing price: $3.3 million

Selling price: $3.3 million

Previous selling prices: $2.13-million (2015); $433,000 (2003)

Days on market: 8

Taxes: $9,503.10

Listing agent: Keith Roy, Re/Max Select Realty

The action: The house sold earlier this year and completed in April. Listing agent Keith Roy received five offers after listing a week earlier.

What they got: The house was built in 2010 and sits on a 33-by-130-foot lot in the west side neighbourhood of Oakridge.

The 3,100-square-foot house has an updated kitchen, media room, fenced backyard, two-car garage and three bedrooms upstairs.

There is a two-bedroom legal basement suite. The house is within walking distance to shops and the SkyTrain station.

The agent’s take: “All potential buyers were set on the west side of Vancouver, even if it was just one block in,” Mr. Roy says. “This sale reinforces the old adage of ‘location, location, location.’”