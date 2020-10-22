Four offers for upgraded Mount Pleasant townhouse

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Select Realty

507 E. 7th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.225 million

Selling price: $1.312 million

Previous selling prices: $735,000 (2013); $600,000 (2009); $650,000 (2008); $472,850 (2006)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,133.39 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $364.70

Seller’s agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The main level has an open floor plan with a galley kitchen.

The unit had not been previously listed and sold after the first weekend. The sellers, a young family looking to upsize, received four offers. The buyers are a young couple buying their first home. The sale completed on Oct. 13.

What they got

This Mount Pleasant townhouse has 1,151 square feet of living space with two large bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.

Downstairs is an open-floor plan with galley kitchen and balcony. It includes a rooftop view of the city and mountains.

Built in 2006, the Vantage complex is on a leafy street and comes with parking. Pets are allowed.

The agent’s take

The unit features 1,151 square feet of living space.

Selling agent Mary Cleaver says the proximity to trendy Main Street and schools and a park made the unit “a joy” to sell.

“Vantage is a very well run, beautiful boutique complex in a lovely spot in Mount Pleasant. The home had been thoughtfully upgraded throughout and had an incredible rooftop deck with view.”

