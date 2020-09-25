 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Vancouver Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Four offers for Vancouver home near Commercial Drive

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Select Realty

1936 Charles St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.225 million

Selling price: $1.260 million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $675,000 (2014)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $3,416.15 (2020)

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home generated four offers after three days of showings.

Re/Max Select Realty

“We had back-to-back showings, one group at a time, all parties wore masks,” listing agent Mary Cleaver said. After three days of showings, she received four offers and the house sold subject-free.

The sellers are a young family moving to Squamish, B.C.; the buyers are a family with two small children.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The family room looks out over the rear garden.

Re/Max Select Realty

“This was a one-of-a-kind home,” Ms. Cleaver said.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-bedroom half duplex was built in 2014 and has a fully renovated attic loft space, big covered deck, south-facing garden, and recently renovated basement level suitable for an extra bedroom.

It comes with a garage and electric vehicle charger. The home is on a quiet street close to Commercial Drive, shops and schools.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The property has a covered deck and rear garden.

Re/Max Select Realty

Ms. Cleaver says the 1,666-sqaure-foot home sold quickly because it had a lot of extras for its size, and it was located among a row of colourful character houses on a tree-lined street, within walking distance of the Drive. The sale completes Sept. 28.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies