Open this photo in gallery: Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

1212 Howe St., No. 1404, Vancouver

Asking price: $629,000 (April 26, 2023)

Selling price: $605,000 (May 4, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $386,000 (2008); $126,012 (2003)

Days on market: 8

Monthly maintenance fee: $354.23

Taxes (2022): $1,583.45

Listing agent: Dwayne Launt, Oakwyn Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The condo building is 15 years old and comes with one parking spot but no extra storage.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

What they got

This one-bedroom unit has 587 square feet of living space and, because it’s got several angled walls, there are views from every room. Located in the heart of downtown, the bright suite looks toward Granville Island and the north shore mountains. There’s an original galley kitchen with granite countertops and island, carpeted floors, ensuite laundry and balcony. The condo building is 15 years old and comes with one parking spot but no extra storage. The strata rules allow long-term rentals and pets.

“It’s one of the few buildings that does not sit square on the lot; it’s twisted so all suites have open views,” says listing agent Dwayne Launt.

Open this photo in gallery: There’s an original galley kitchen with granite countertops and island, carpeted floors, ensuite laundry and balcony.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

The action

The seller was a Vancouver-based investor. Mr. Launt had 20 showings and received one offer on the unit, which had been tenanted since the seller purchased it. The unit was vacant when it sold, which helped with the showings.

“We had lots of interest. It’s a very desirable neighbourhood,” Mr. Launt says.

Open this photo in gallery: At one point it allowed short-term rentals, but now only long-term rentals are allowed.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

The agent’s take

The building was originally built as rental building, says Mr. Launt, but several years ago it and two other buildings were converted to strata condos. At one point it allowed short-term rentals, but now only long-term rentals are allowed.

“They got a good price on it,” he says.

The sale completed June 9.