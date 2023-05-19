Open this photo in gallery: Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

2169 Venables St., Vancouver

Asking price: $1.499 million (March 27)

Selling price: $1.6 million (April 3)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $5,232.49 (2023)

Listing agent: Dwayne Launt, Oakwyn Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a new kitchen, lighting and flooring.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

This completely renovated half duplex has 1,219 square feet of living space but feels much larger because of the layout, said listing agent Dwayne Launt.

Built in 2002, the two-storey, wood-frame craftsman style duplex is in East Vancouver’s Hastings area, with a mountain view, covered deck, mature wisteria and magnolia trees and fenced yard.

The unit, the half of the duplex comprising the rear of the structure, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and vaulted ceilings in the primary bedroom. There’s a single car garage. It’s within walking distance of desirable schools and shopping on Commercial Drive.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has 1,219 square feet of living space.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

The sellers received seven offers, five of them subject-free and willing to rent the unit back to the seller after completion.

The seller had already purchased another bigger home nearby and wanted to rent the unit back for a month until they took occupancy, said listing agent Dwayne Launt. A young couple had the winning bid.

The sale completes May 24.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a mountain view, covered deck, mature wisteria and magnolia trees and fenced yard.Oakwyn Realty Ltd.

The price per square foot worked out to be one of the highest for the neighbourhood for that type of housing, due to lack of supply, said Mr. Launt. He said the home showed well because, unlike a lot of duplexes with awkward layouts, the layout felt spacious and made sense.

“It had been completely refreshed, with new flooring, a change of kitchen, lighting, everything – they had a great sense of style,” Mr. Launt said.