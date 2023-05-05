Open this photo in gallery: Sutton Group West Coast Realty

3573 W. 14th Ave., Vancouver

Asking price: $2.499 million (Feb. 27)

Selling price: $2.470 million (March 30)

Days on market: 43

Taxes: $8,686.44 (2022)

Listing agent: Dwayne Launt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What they got

The 1,767-square-foot home has a mountain view.

This West Coast modern home sits on a steep property with a mountain view, abutting Almond Park, on the border of Kitsilano and Point Grey.

The 1,767-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, hardwood floors, exposed timber ceilings and beams throughout, two decks with views, sauna, and an open concept floor plan.

The house had been built in 1910 and was rebuilt in 1970 by the architects who also flipped it, says listing agent Dwayne Launt. The kitchen could use an update.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The home has timber ceilings and beams throughout.

The listing was an estate sale. The long-time owners had purchased the house in 1970. The listing agent held packed open houses and received a few offers that didn’t come together.

Lovers of architecture were drawn to the house. But the bedrooms are spread out over three levels, which didn’t suit some young families, Mr. Launt says.

A couple of developers looked at the property, but the steep site made it difficult to build a big house. A laneway house could be added, though, which would have a forest view of the park.

“Even the builders said, ‘it’s such a cool house and no one builds them like this anymore,’ so they didn’t want to tear it down,” Mr. Launt says.

He ended up receiving three serious offers in one day.

The agent’s take

The bedrooms are spread out over three levels.

By today’s standards, the house is small, but the treed lot is a standard 33 by 122 feet.

Mr. Launt couldn’t believe that a lovely house in such a premium location with a view sold for less than the assessed value of $2.619-million. But it had many showings and took over a month to sell, so that’s where the market is at, he says.

Open this photo in gallery: Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“It costs more to buy a vacant lot in the area, without a view. I was shocked, but it was on the market 43 days.”

The sale completes May 1.