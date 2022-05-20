Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

2175 Salal Dr. No. 456, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.698-million (March 15)

Selling price: $1.750-million (March 18)

Previous selling price: $807,500 (2007); $550,000 (2004); $385,000 (2002); $343,000 (2000)

Days on market: 3

Monthly maintenance fee: $580.72

Taxes: $3,737.87 (2022)

Listing agent: Scott Thompson, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

What they got

There are remote blinds on the windows.Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

This corner penthouse unit is in Kitsilano’s Arbutus Walk, close to a central shopping district, schools, parks and the coming Broadway Subway line. The bright, renovated unit has 1,144 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, 11-foot-high ceilings, remote blinds on the windows, custom closets and engineered hardwood flooring. The kitchen is outfitted with a high-end Sub-Zero fridge and there’s a large balcony. There is parking for three cars. The 22-year-old strata building allows pets but not rentals.

The action

The kitchen has a high-end Sub-Zero fridge.Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

The suite sold quickly because it had a high-end renovation and faces onto the Arbutus Greenway Park, said listing agent Scott Thompson. He received three offers.

“We didn’t do open houses but we had a number of showings in the first few days after hitting the market,” said Mr. Thompson.

The sale completed April 28.

The agent’s take

There are two bedrooms.Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

“It was a record sale price for the building,” said Mr. Thompson. “There’s no doubt that the Broadway rapid transit line is well received by people in the area and prospective buyers, especially, knowing that there will be a future stop near Arbutus Street.”

