Open this photo in gallery: Royal Pacific Lions Gate Realty

1269 Esquimalt Ave., West Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $1.799-million (Feb. 22)

Selling price: $2.552-million (March 1)

Days on the market: Nine

Taxes: $6,539.17 (2022)

Listing agent: Michelle Vaughan, Royal Pacific Lions Gate Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The two-storey house is within walking distance of schools, transit, shops and a recreation centre, and is a short drive to downtown Vancouver.Royal Pacific Lions Gate Realty

This West Vancouver house is in the desirable Ambleside neighbourhood, on a 50- by 139-foot lot, with views of the ocean and Stanley Park.

Built in 1952, the 2,987-square-foot, shingled house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three-bedroom tenanted suite on the lower level. The original owner had done some work on the house over the years, but it needs updates.

The two-storey house is within walking distance of schools, transit, shops and a recreation centre, and is a short drive to downtown Vancouver.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This West Vancouver house is in the desirable Ambleside neighbourhood, on a 50- by 139-foot lot, with views of the ocean and Stanley Park.Royal Pacific Lions Gate Realty

Because the lender was threatening foreclosure on March 19 due to arrears, realtor Michelle Vaughan had to act fast to sell the property. She felt a responsibility to the senior whose parents had owned the house before him and now had to sell because of health issues.

“I said, ‘We will go in low, but I will get you lots of offers and you will do just fine,’” says Ms. Vaughan. “So, we got it on the market and over 300 groups looked at the house in four open houses. We got 37 offers. It was crazy. They went from being in the fire to being all good – especially because they didn’t owe much.”

The seller preferred that the buyer would live in the home, and they would keep the tenants, and the local buyer plans to do both, says Ms. Vaughan.

The sale completed March 19.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The original owner had done some work on the house over the years, but it needs updates.Royal Pacific Lions Gate Realty

Ms. Vaughan said not one offer was below asking, which surprised her. Because of the successful sale, she heard from another realtor that a house down the street that had sat on the market for the last year just received some interest. The realtor plans to use her sale as a comparable.

“I hate to be the one who just raised the prices in Ambleside, but I did,” she says with a laugh.

“When you see that many offers, that tells you there are people with money that just want to buy. I think we are going to have a crazy spring market. We are going back to a seller’s market.”