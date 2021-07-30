 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Vancouver Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Housing scarcity won’t be fixed by expecting seniors to downsize, experts say

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Homes in Vancouver on April 16, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Cities need to give up on the myth that seniors are going to naturally transition out of their houses, because the reverse trend is happening, experts say. They also say that seniors are not to blame.

Economist Mike Moffat is one expert interested in the topic. According to him, Ontario is seeing a “bottleneck of growth” and a lack of housing inevitably leads to significant labour shortages, which is his major concern.

“We are seeing big housing shortages here and there has been this idea that seniors will leave their homes and that will free up family housing. But that is really not happening,” he says. Dr. Moffat is a senior director at the Smart Prosperity Institute, a think tank based at the University of Ottawa, and an assistant professor of business, economics and public policy at Ivey Business School.

Story continues below advertisement

Besides studying the city of Toronto, he’s taken a look at B.C. as well, where he sees the same shortage of family-friendly housing options.

“I decided to look at all the provinces, one by one,” he says, “and noticed that when it comes to shortages of family-friendly homes, Ontario and B.C. really stand out from the rest.”

And the pandemic will very likely accelerate the trend of seniors aging at home instead of downsizing into apartments or entering seniors’ care homes, Dr. Moffat says.

He’s not the only expert to notice the trend.

Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program, recently found that 44 per cent of homeowners over the age of 65 in Metro Vancouver are living in detached houses, according to the most recent census data from 2016. In raw numbers, he says, that represents 73,410 homeowners.

Only 21 per cent of homeowners 25 to 34 years of age lived in a detached house. But back in 2006, 31 per cent of homeowners in this age group lived in a detached house, indicating that there has been a significant decline in the number of young families living in that particular housing type.

For Mr. Yan’s study, a homeowner is defined in the census as a “primary household maintainer” or person responsible for the bulk of housing costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada reported that people over 65 are the fastest growing age group in Canada, according to the 2016 census. The census also reported that 93.2 per cent of seniors live in private dwellings, as opposed to group homes. They are the least likely age group to move.

Mr. Yan says all data point to seniors choosing to age in the house where they’ve lived their lives, at an increasing rate. And with the ideal for many young families still being ground-oriented housing, such as the detached house, there’s significant pressure.

“The theory is that you climb that property ladder to a detached home, but what if that ladder is broken?” Mr. Yan says. “You have a group of people who can’t get onto the ladder, and another group who are stuck at the top. That breeds resentment.”

Dr. Moffatt points out that the expectation of a major demographic shift is also unfairly putting the onus on seniors to clear the way for more housing. Once we accept that seniors want to remain in their homes – and may do so in increasing numbers – we can come up with more realistic policies.

“Cities themselves are creating this narrative: ‘Oh well, we don’t have to build as much because baby boomers are going to leave.’ That fuels the resentment, I believe. Cities are saying this will solve itself, and then younger people are saying, ‘Ok, let’s get on it. If that’s the solution, then I don’t want to wait 10 years for a house, so please leave now,’ ” he says.

“I think that’s really problematic.”

Story continues below advertisement

When Dr. Moffatt tweeted about his conclusions, one person responded that cities could impose a square-footage tax to encourage seniors into smaller spaces. Others have recommended that the City of Vancouver put an end to deferring property taxes, a common practice among seniors on limited incomes.

“We need to have some real conversations about densification and demographic change, but it shouldn’t begin with eviction-by-taxation. That’s the Logan’s Run approach,” says Mr. Yan, referring to the sci-fi film in which residents of an idyllic society are snuffed out by the age of 30 to conserve resources.

Vulnerable older women would also most likely be hardest hit by these approaches, Mr. Yan added.

“We need housing policy where aging in community is a part of one’s life cycle,” he says. “You want to thrive in your golden years, not descend into your end of days.”

When Teresa Brown, who is 80, moved into her 1,521 square-foot split-level North Vancouver bungalow in 1983, she never planned to move out. She and her husband, who died in 2017, had planned ahead, renovating it so that they could age in place.

“If there was a happy alternative to move elsewhere, we might do it,” she says of people her age. “But the plan is I’m going feet first. I’m sorry, but that’s just the way it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s easy to see why Ms. Brown has no desire to give up her house, which sits on a large lot and is centrally located. She has a garden where she visited with friends throughout the pandemic. She has community, including long-time friends who are neighbours, as well as newer neighbours who look out for her.

And financially, her house is the best option. They endured the 22-per-cent interest rate of the 1980s and managed to pay it off years ago. She can always hire a caregiver when she needs one – and because she has the extra space, she can hire a live-in caregiver if needed.

Ms. Brown says she knows of high-end seniors’ residences that start at around $7,000 a month. And she has seen friends move into condos and wind up with unexpected expenses, including anything from higher insurance premiums to a new roof.

“If you’re spending that, you wouldn’t want to go on living,” she says, laughing.

“I’ve heard some horrible nightmares. We all know nothing is perfect, but at least here I know what the problems are. And I have absolutely wonderful neighbours and I have the backyard which, during COVID, was a blessing because a couple of the neighbour ladies and I would sit well spaced and drink wine on a Sunday afternoon and it was quite the utopia.”

Ms. Brown is well aware that there’s a tide of resentment against older people who are living in their houses.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hear it all the time, I have to admit. I know young people think we take up too much oxygen, but I’m not responsible for that either,” she says with a laugh. “The problem is, as soon as they sell my house, they will tear it down. They will put up an enormous house and the house will have marble this and hardwood that … and be totally priced out of any young person’s pocket.

“There’s a huge gap between what comes on the market that young people starting out can afford, and what’s available. This house as a teardown would cost a fortune because it’s a bigger property and they could have a much bigger house. It doesn’t make sense.”

Dr. Moffatt agrees that land values are a problem, exacerbated by a combination of scarcity and investor activity.

“It’s a loop. The scarcity exists, then the investors come in, they make it worse, and drive prices higher, which attracts more investors to it, and so on,” he says. “So it’s a general lack of housing, and the investors are capitalizing on that, and making a bad situation worse.”

Instead, he says we should be looking to policy, not seniors, to fix the housing shortage. His own parents, he says, remain in a four-bedroom house because it makes the most sense for them. Simply put, seniors need better housing options.

“We need to build those housing forms in the communities that seniors want to be in,” Dr. Moffat says. “Oftentimes, the apartments that do get built are highrises right downtown, and that’s often not where the seniors want to be or the housing form they want and the location they want to be.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies