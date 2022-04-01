Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Re/Max Crest Realty

6480 195A St., No. 301, Surrey, B.C.

Asking price: $570,000 (March 3, 2022)

Selling price: $600,000 (March 20, 2022)

Days on market: 17

Taxes: $1,882.20 (2022)

Monthly maintenance fee: $356.79

Listing agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

The unit includes a small kitchen with laminate floors.Re/Max Crest Realty

The Action

Agent Dennis Sepulveda first listed the condo on Feb. 22 for $579,000. They quickly received an offer, but that deal fell through due to financing.

They relisted the unit on March 3 for $600,000 and quickly received two offers.

“As you can imagine, my sellers are over the moon,” Mr. Sepulveda said.

The sellers, a young couple from the Czech Republic, had purchased the condo in August, 2020 for $385,000.

What they got

The bright unit has 797 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a small kitchen, stacked laundry, a balcony and laminate floors.

The unit comes with one parking space and the nine-year-old building has a guest suite and allows rentals and pets. It is near Langley and walking distance to shops, schools and restaurants.

The unit includes 797 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms and one bathroom.Re/Max Crest Realty

The Agent’s Take

The first offer on the property fell through because of the recent increase in interest rates, Mr. Sepulveda said.

“Some buyers haven’t been able to re-qualify for a mortgage after the recent interest rate hike.”

The deal completes on April 29.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.