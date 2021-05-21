 Skip to main content
Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Investor buyer bids $38,600 over asking for rented condo

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Century 21 In Town Realty

1530 W. 8th Ave., No. 702, Vancouver

Asking price: $599,900

Selling price: $638,500

Previous selling price: $315,000 (2007); $195,900 (2005)

Days on market: 7

Taxes: $1,480 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $299.15

Listing agent: Mike Wilcox, Century 21 In Town Realty

Buyer’s agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The Action

The buyer, a local investor, competed against three other offers and was pleased that the condo unit was already tenanted. “It made the perfect turnkey purchase,” the buyer’s agent Shali Tark says.

What They Got

The condo is in Fairview, near Granville Island and within easy reach of South Granville stores and transit. Built in 2006, the high-rise building has 59 units, most of which are two-bedroom; only six have this one’s junior one-bedroom layout.

The south-facing 537 square-foot space has engineered wood floors, an office nook, gas fireplace, city views and a parking spot. The building allows pets and rentals. The unit currently rents for $1,850 a month.

Open this photo in gallery

Built in 2006, the high-rise building has 59 units, most of which are two-bedroom; only six have this one’s junior one-bedroom layout.

Century 21 In Town Realty

The Agent’s Take

The last time a unit with the same floor plan sold in the building was in 2016, with a sale price of $817 a square foot, Ms. Tark says. Five years later, this one sold for $1,189 a square foot.

“These units are great investments and do not come available for sale very often.” Mr. Tark says.

