Investor grabs first offer for Yaletown condo

1199 Seymour St., No. 2402, Vancouver
Asking price: $669,000
Selling price: $660,000
Previous selling prices: $420,000 (2013); $415,000 (2011); $360,000 (2006)
Days on market: 1
Taxes: $2,013.29 (2020)
Monthly maintenance fee: $340
Listing agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty
The action
Listing agent Nicolas Blachette had a few showings on the first day and received an offer close to asking, which the seller accepted. Because of the view and location, it sold in one day, he says.
“There is a great choice of one bedrooms to choose from downtown,” Mr. Blachette says. “Inventory is up, and prices went down a few points since April.” The sale completed on Aug. 27.
What they got
This 582-square-foot one-bedroom and den unit on the 24th floor of a downtown tower has a panoramic view of the North Shore Mountains from its floor-to-ceiling windows.
It has an open layout and galley kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The 14-year-old building has an outdoor pool, hot tub, gym and concierge and allows pets and rentals.
The agent’s take
The seller, who sometimes rented the unit out, was looking at upsizing to another home downtown. The buyer plans to live in the unit. Mr. Blachette says sellers are responding to changes in the market, such as higher insurance premiums and fewer tenants.
“Some investors are selling due to rental rates going down due to higher inventory,” Mr. Blachette says.
