2481 Waterloo St., No. 402, Vancouver

Asking price: $899,000 (May 22, 2023)

Selling price: $1-million (May 29, 2023)

Previous selling price: $785,000 (2020)

Days on market: Seven

Taxes: $2,175.88 (2022)

Monthly maintenance fee: $453.84

Listing agent: Dennis Sepulveda, Re/Max Crest Realty

What they got

This 805-square-foot, two-bedroom unit in Kitsilano is a top-floor corner unit in a concrete building built in 2010.

It’s a contemporary, open concept layout with one bathroom, hardwood floors, high-end kitchen with quartz countertops and panoramic views. It’s on Broadway, so it’s steps to shopping, transit, parks and the beach. The owner added new carpets and had it painted before listing.

The action

The listing agent, Dennis Sepulveda, said the unit was extremely well maintained. He received eight offers on the unit after a week of showings. The seller had purchased the property in December, 2020 for $785,000 as an investment.

She rented it out for two years and decided to sell because the market was strong and she wanted to invest elsewhere, says Mr. Sepulveda. A young couple purchased the unit.

The agent’s take

Although the owner will have to pay capital gains tax, she did well on a three-year return on investment, says the agent.

“We did a thorough marketing plan and knew the current market conditions, so we expected an over-asking sale. But we were both surprised and thrilled with the result,” Mr. Sepulveda says.

The sale completed June 16.