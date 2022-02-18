Macdonald Realty

1558 Mount Gardner Rd., Bowen Island, B.C.

Asking price: $1.999-million (Nov. 24)

Selling price: $2.450-million (Nov. 30)

Days on market: 6

Taxes: $5,242.11 (2021)

Listing agent: Mary Lynn Machado, Macdonald Realty

The action

The three-bedroom house was renovated in 1987.Macdonald Realty

Ms. Machado received six offers on the property, which is on an island that is a 20-minute ferry ride and part of Metro Vancouver. The winning bid was subject free and went to a young couple from Vancouver. They were overseas at the time so they viewed the property by FaceTime. The sale completed Jan. 24.

What they got

The 45-foot-by-150-foot lot was originally part of Endswell farm, a recreational property for author Ethel Wilson and her doctor husband Wallace, in the 1940s.Macdonald Realty

The 3,061-square-foot, three-bedroom house had been renovated in 1987, but it’s the property’s history and waterfront location that made it unique.

The 45-foot-by-150-foot lot was originally part of Endswell farm, a recreational property for author Ethel Wilson and her doctor husband Wallace, in the 1940s. They subdivided 3.3 acres of the farm and gifted the lot to their housekeeper, says listing agent Mary Lynn Machado. The housekeeper and her husband built a cabin in 1951 on the property and it was eventually left to their kids. It is the first time the property had been on the market.

The agent’s take

The property’s history and waterfront location is what makes it unique.Macdonald Realty

“The bones are good and the owner has always been hands-on,” Ms. Machado says. “The house is solid. It just needs a nice renovation. And location wise, on that part of the island, there are only a handful of houses on the water.”

