4069 Madeley Rd., North Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $3.125-million (April 14, 2023)

Selling price: $3.5-million (April 17, 2023)

Days on market: Three

Taxes: $8,460.64

Listing agent: Trent Rodney, Jason Choi, West Coast Modern

The action

The comparables in the neighbourhood were about $2.8-million, says listing agent Trent Rodney. Mr. Rodney invited creative types from his database because he knew a James K.M. Cheng house would generate a buzz.

“When we did our tour, the people who went through were almost 200,” he says. “It was non-stop packed. I was seeing groups of 15 at a time, every five minutes.”

He received eight offers, all over asking.

“The selling price is the highest price for a mid-century modern in North Vancouver,” he says, with the sale of a Fred Hollingsworth selling for a previous record of $3.415-million.

The seller of the Peninsula House, as it is known, had raised their kids there and decided to move on. The buyers were from out of the province.

What they got

The cube-shaped modern house, which is nearly 4,000 square feet, sits on a half-acre in a forest clearing with two creeks that run through it.

Built in 1977, the house has ample floor-to-ceiling glazing, timber beams and columns, fir floors and double-height sunken living room with a free-standing fireplace.

An upstairs balcony-sitting area overlooks the living room. The five-bedroom, three-level home has another bedroom in the basement area.

The kitchen has a cedar-clad ceiling and is lit by skylights, accessible to the 1,000-square-foot deck that overlooks a creek.

The agent’s take

The architect is best known for his glass towers that define the downtown Vancouver skyline. The house is one of his early projects, and Mr. Rodney did background research to draw an appreciative audience.

“I interviewed James Cheng and also [architect writer] Trevor Boddy about the house, and then dove into the archives,” he says. “The seller has lived her wildest dreams now, which I’m happy to see. The new owners will be doing more restoration work. They are in love with it.”

The sale completed June 30.