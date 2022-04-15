Sutton Group West Coast Realty

928 Homer St., No. 3004, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.399-million (Feb. 28)

Selling price: $1.399-million (March 6)

Previous selling prices: $869,000 (2015); $518,900 (2006)

Days on market: Six

Taxes: $3,515.77 (2022)

Monthly maintenance fee: $623.62

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton West Coast Realty

The action

The unit is in a building that was built in 2006, near Yaletown.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The seller, who had lived in the unit for years, wanted to move closer to work. Listing agent Ian Watt had initially suggested a list price of $1.299-million, but saw that the market would pay more.

“It got crazy, and there was nothing for sale, so we decided to try $1.399-million, because you never know.”

They had five showings in one day and the buyer, a man in his 30s, offered the asking price. He intends to live in the unit.

What they got

This urban sub-penthouse unit is in a building that was built in 2006, near Yaletown, with southern views of the city and access to all downtown amenities.

At 1,033 square feet, the unit is large compared to newer ones. Mr. Watt says large corner units in the neighbourhood rarely become available. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite has an office space and 200 square-foot balcony.

The agent’s take

At 1,033 square feet, the unit is large compared to newer ones.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“It was very well kept, but not brand-new renovated or anything like that,” Mr. Watt said.

The sale completes mid April.

