Stilhavn Real Estate Services

4550 Fraser St., Unit 430, Vancouver

Asking price: $899,000 (Jan. 10, 2023)

Selling price: $890,000 (Jan. 15, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $669,500 (2016); $398,900 (2011)

Days on market: 5

Monthly maintenance fee: $394.76

Taxes: $2,313.23 (2022)

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The action

The apartment has flexible spaces and a living area that is open but still separate from the dining area.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

The investor-owner decided to sell after receiving notice from the tenants who’d been occupying the unit. The majority of those touring the home were first-time buyers likely getting financial help from family, says listing agent Cheryl Davie, who showed it to 21 groups.

They received one offer from a buyer who was moving to B.C. to be closer to adult children, and who wanted to downsize. A second party expressed interest in writing an offer but didn’t act fast enough, Ms. Davie says.

What they got

There is a gas fireplace, balcony and freshly painted walls.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

This building was constructed in 2011, one of the first new condo buildings along Fraser Street before it became a trendy restaurant district.

The bright two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse unit has picturesque views out its large windows of downtown and the mountains.

At 840 square feet, the apartment has flexible spaces and a living area that is open but still separate from the dining area.

There is a gas fireplace, balcony and freshly painted walls. The unit comes with parking and storage.

The agent’s take

“Currently the market seems quite strong, driven by lack of inventory,” Ms. Davie says. “At the time of listing, we were the only two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit to come up in awhile, and it looked great.”

The sale completes Feb. 15.