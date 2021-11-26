Skip to main content
done deal
Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail

Stilhavn Real Estate Services

2141 E. Hastings St., No. 207, Vancouver

Asking price: $549,000 (Oct. 11)

Selling price: $546,800 (Nov. 8)

Previous selling price: $284,900 (2016)

Days on market: 28

Taxes: $1,508 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $331.04

Listing agent: Cheryl Davie, Stilhavn Real Estate

What they got

The galley kitchen has a large quartz-topped island.Stilhavn Real Estate Services

This one-bedroom, 615-square-foot unit is in a four-year-old building on the east side, close to the Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood. It features a brick façade, overheight ceilings, galley kitchen, large quartz-topped island, floor-to-ceiling windows, ensuite laundry and a bedroom area closed off by partitions. It’s on a busy street above retail and is a 10-minute bus ride to downtown.

The action

Six parties viewed the property, which had tenants. The listing agent, Cheryl Davie, received one offer from a buyer who plans on living in the unit. The sale completed on Nov. 22.

The agent’s take

“We did receive one or two comments on the street [noise],” Ms. Davie said. “However, it was likely the lack of parking that had us on the market for so long.”

