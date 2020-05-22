Large New Westminster, B.C., house draws three offers

220 Durham St., New Westminster, B.C.
Asking price: $2.098-million
Selling price: $2.098-million
Previous selling price: $844,000 (2014)
Days on market: 15
Taxes: $9,515.55 (2020)
Listing agent: James Garbutt & Denny Dumas, Keller Williams Elite Realty
The action
Listing agent James Garbutt said that it’s rare new houses of this size in New Westminster, B.C.'s Glenbrook Northcome neighborhood come on the market. He says it’s the highest priced sale in New Westminster so far this year.
“At a time when the $2-million market was very quiet, we were fortunate to receive three offers,” he says. The sale completed April 27.
What they got
The family that sold this 4,400-square-foot house had it custom built in 2017. It has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a one-bedroom suite and two-bedroom suite. It is a few blocks from Queen’s Park, an elementary school and uptown shops.
The agent’s take
Mr. Garbutt said the market isn’t completely dead amid the pandemic. “Our team has run into three multiple offer situations this week, so it’s not necessarily slowing down yet.”
