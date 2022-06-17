Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Engel & Völkers Kelowna

3697 Green Bay Landing Rd., West Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $3.999.999 million (Sept. 22, 2021)

Previous asking prices: $4.579-million (June, 2021); $4.299 million (June, 2021)

Selling price: $3.75-million (April 17, 2022)

Days on market: 210

Taxes: $1,7027 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $300

Listing agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Volkers

The action

The lakefront house was built in 2006.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

The property had never been on the market since it was built. Listing agent Richard Deacon originally listed the house on June 4 at $4.579 million then adjusted the price to $4.299 million a week later.

It was reduced again on Sept. 22 and in April received the one written offer. He held 48 showings over seven months. The buyers were a couple in their 60s. The sale completed May 18.

What they got

The house is in excellent condition, with only a few updates needed for some of the counter tops.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom lakefront house, built in 2006, is in a gated, bare land strata community, with a 50-foot wide beach and private marina.

The 4,452-square-foot home has a five-zone geo-thermal heat system, smart-home lighting and temperature control, a roughed-in elevator shaft, heated two-car garage and soundproof separate one-bedroom legal suite. It’s in excellent condition, with only a few updates needed for some of the counter tops.

The agent’s take

The house has a 50-foot wide beach and private marina.Engel & Völkers Kelowna

Mr. Deacon said demand is still strong in fast-growing Kelowna, and the luxury segment of the market is holding steady.

“Prices are holding as we have low inventory and are entering the peak summer season for lakefront and second home properties.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.