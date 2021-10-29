Re/Max Crest Realty

1480 Howe St., No. 2708, Vancouver

Asking price: $1.488-million (March)

Selling price: $1.345-million (August)

Days on market: 143

Monthly maintenance fee: $875.52

Taxes: $3,797.53 (2020)

Buyer’s agent: Nicolas Blachette, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The bright two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has an open-concept floor plan, central air conditioning, remote-controlled blinds and Miele appliances.Re/Max Crest Realty

The unit was listed March 29 and sold nearly five months later, near the end of August.

The seller had received an earlier offer but the subjects did not come off. The buyer’s agent, Nicolas Blachette, says people were viewing the property each week, but because it was tenanted it was sometimes difficult to view.

In April, media reported on a major flood in the building that sent water gushing through several floors and into elevators, owing to a failed gasket.

Mr. Blachette says his client was aware of the building’s previous water issues, but the building is still under warranty and has insurance, he says.

“Every building has its issues.”

What they got

The bright two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is in the twisty Bjarke Ingels-designed Vancouver House, with a view of English Bay, an open-concept floor plan, central air conditioning, remote-controlled blinds and Miele appliances.

The 970-square-foot suite comes with one parking stall and storage.

The 52-storey downtown building has condos, office and retail, and was completed in 2020. There is an on-site manager and two swimming pools.

The agent’s take

“My buyer got a very good deal on this home,” Mr. Blachette says. “The timing was right to negotiate with the seller after being over four months on the market.”

The sale completed in early October.

