88 Laurie Crescent, West Vancouver, B.C.

88 Laurie Crescent, West Vancouver, B.C.

Asking price: $1.998 million (June 26)

Selling price: $2.011 million (July 5)

Days on the market: 9

Taxes: $5,287.18 (2022)

Listing agent: Shelley Williams, Team 3000 Realty

The four-bedroom bungalow includes floors with mahogany inlay.

What They Got

The house, built in 1956, is a stylish, well-built mid-century bungalow on a large lot, 90 feet wide by 135 feet long, located in the British Properties. The owner had lived in the house since 1966, according to listing agent Shelley Williams.

With three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom on the basement level, it could easily accommodate a family and a rental unit. There are three bathrooms, a sauna, a games room and a living room with a vaulted ceiling.

There had been mechanical updates and a kitchen and bathroom renovation in the 1990s. Features include oak floors with mahogany inlay, a forested backyard, koi ponds, a two-car carport and a walkable distance to school, transit and trails.

The home was built in 1956, but its kitchen and bathroom were renovated in the 1990s.

The Action

Ms. Williams says the owner had raised her family in the house and was ready to downsize to a rental. She received seven offers on the home and the winning bid was from a young family who lived in West Vancouver. Ms. Williams said the seller wanted to sell to a young family so she didn’t choose the highest bid.

With a lifetime of belongings, the house needed a lot of preparation before it was listed. Also, the owner paid $75,000 to have an oil tank dug up and removed and the soil remediated.

The sale completed Sept. 1.

With three bedrooms upstairs and one in the basement, the house could easily accommodate a family.

The Agent’s Take

The buyers were the only ones who did a pre-purchase home inspection, which meant they could make an offer without subjects. Other offers had too many subjects on them, says Ms. Williams.

“I never say ‘no’ when a buyer’s agent asks for a pre-inspection. You have to make sure that everyone has a chance to investigate the home.”