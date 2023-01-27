Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Sutton Group West Coast Realty

1003 Burnaby St., Unit 1706, Vancouver

Asking price: $519,000 (Sept. 20, 2022)

Selling price: $484,000 (Dec. 12, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $520,000 (2018); $308,000 (2010); $298,000 (2009); $185,000 (2005); $129,989 (1999)

Days on market: 76

Monthly maintenance fee: $298. 12

Taxes: $1,464.96 (2022)

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The action

The buyer had made an offer that was initially turned down. But they returned a month later with the same price and this time the seller accepted.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

Listing agent Ian Watt had helped the seller purchase the unit about five years ago. It had been a rental unit, but with the market slowing down, the owner decided to sell and purchase outside the city.

The buyer had made an offer that was initially turned down. But they returned a month later with the same price and this time the seller accepted.

“That’s what buyers are doing right now,” Mr. Watt says. “If an offer doesn’t work, they wait and try the same offer again.”

The sale completes Feb. 7, 2023.

What they got

The building is steps to transit and shopping. The building does not allow short-term rentals.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

This 400-square-foot studio unit is on the sub-penthouse floor of a West End tower that was built in 1999.

The bright, well-planned space has ocean views, a built-in Murphy bed, office, ensuite laundry, a breakfast bar, stone counter tops, a fireplace and a small balcony.

The building is steps to transit and shopping. The building does not allow short-term rentals.

The agent’s take

The bright, well-planned space has ocean views, a built-in Murphy bed, office, ensuite laundry, a breakfast bar, stone counter tops, a fireplace and a small balcony.Sutton Group West Coast Realty

“Some people are taking their money out of the Vancouver downtown market and moving it to places like Nanaimo. They are looking for a better investment,” Mr. Watt said.