Lowball bids rejected for two-bedroom Marpole condo

Open this photo in gallery The two-bedroom unit has floor-to-ceiling windows and laminate flooring. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

7928 Yukon St., No. 301, Vancouver

Asking price: $858,000

Selling price: $838,000

Previous selling price: $598,800 (2017)

Taxes: $2,323.10 (2019)

Days on the market: 32

Monthly maintenance fee: $325.81

Listing agent: Shali Tark, Sutton Group West Coast Realty

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The condo building is walking distance to Langara Golf Course, movie theatre, shops, SkyTrain and a high school. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The 819-sq.-ft condo is located in a three-year-old boutique building in the south part of the city, in Marpole. It is within walking distance to Langara Golf Course, movie theatre, shops, SkyTrain and a high school. The two-bedroom unit is bright with floor-to-ceiling windows, laminate flooring and open galley kitchen.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit has an open galley kitchen with barely-used appliances. Sutton Group West Coast Realty

The seller had downsized from living in a house and had purchased the unit in 2015 as a presale. But he decided condo living wasn’t for him and he wanted to move back to a house, listing agent Shali Tark says. Ms. Tark immediately received a low-ball verbal offer of $750,000, which she rejected. “We weren’t desperate. We wanted fair market value,” she says. Another interested party couldn’t figure out how to fit her grand piano. Eventually, a young couple looking to upsize from their current condo purchased the unit. The deal closed Feb. 7.

The agent’s take

“It was a good value for the buyers,” Ms. Tark says, “because it was just a single gentleman living there, and even though it was a two-bedroom, it was hardly lived in because he never cooked, and he only used one bathroom.”

