16205 Giscome Rd., Prince George, B.C.

Asking price: $2.995 million (June 16)

Selling price: $2.715 million (Oct. 25)

Days on market: 131

Taxes: $6,430.97 (2021)

Listing agent: Holly Wood, Sotheby’s International Realty

The action

The house includes a modern kitchen.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The property had been listed previously in the fall of 2020 with another agent. It was taken off the market and re-listed in June with listing agent Holly Wood.

After three showings they received one offer, which is typical for a unique property in a remote area, Ms. Wood says. The seller had been living in the house and the buyers are Canadians.

“In Prince George it’s a record sale for a luxury home. It’s an epic house,” Ms. Wood says.

What they got

The interior features exposed timber construction throughout, built in 2015 using lumber from the property.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The 7,000-square-foot Whistler-style luxury post-and-beam three-level house is situated on 80 acres of agricultural land surrounded by trees and hay fields.

The interior features exposed timber construction throughout, built in 2015 using lumber from the property. It has 20-foot high vaulted ceilings, two stone fireplaces, a nine-foot-deep swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi, sauna, modern kitchen, three bedrooms and four bathrooms, wine cellar, media room, back-up generator, extensive outdoor seating areas, heated four-car garage and a detached shop that used to house a helicopter, used by a previous owner.

The home is a 15-minute drive to the city of Prince George, not far from a ski hill and a university.

The agent’s take

The home comes with a nine-foot-deep swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi and sauna.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Ms. Wood flew a videographer to the site for a two-day shoot.

“Prince George was one of the few areas not affected by this year’s fires, and it has beautiful summers. We had interest from people who lived in a fire area and wanted to move away,” she said.

The sale completed Dec. 14.

