Luxury Yaletown condo sells as coronavirus begins to disrupt Vancouver market

980 Cooperage Way, PH3, Vancouver

Asking price: $3.3-million

Selling price: $3.2-million

Previous selling prices: $2,295,000 (2015); $1,695,000 (2008)

Days on market: 10

Monthly maintenance fee: $1,210.63

Taxes: $11,488.11

Listing agent: Ian Watt, Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has custom-made lacquered cabinets along with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

Listing agent Ian Watt says he had a lot of parties through considering the price point. But three years ago, the asking price had been about $1-million higher. Mr. Watt’s clients still did well, because they downsized and paid less for their new place. The buyers are a young professional couple who already live in the area and plan to live in the unit. The deal closes in May.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The massive patio is one of the unit's chief selling points. Sutton Group, West Coast Realty

This nearly 2,000-square-foot penthouse has a one-of-a-kind 800-square-foot patio, which made it a big draw, Mr. Watt says. The unit has also been featured in magazines for its custom design.

The kitchen has custom-made lacquered cabinets, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. The unit has smart home features that can be controlled from a cell phone.

The agent’s take

The seller sold just in time now that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted showings, Mr. Watt says. “It’s the showings that are the problem and getting people out. I don’t think the prices will change too much.”

