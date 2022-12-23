West Coast Modern

516 W. 22nd St., North Vancouver

Asking price: $2,385,000 (Sept. 23, 2022)

Selling price: $2,300,000 (Oct. 6, 2022)

Days on market: 13

Taxes: $5,604.13 (2022)

Listing agent: Trent Rodney, West Coast Modern

The action



Most of the 1950s midcentury modern homes in North Vancouver built by Bob Lewis have been demolished, so listing agent Trent Rodney says he was delighted to find this intact gem.

“If this had been on a view lot, it would have been torn down,” he says.

The sellers are moving into an Arthur Erickson home and the new owners plan to rent the home out to a custodian who will understand its provenance and appreciate it. The buyers were already in Mr. Rodney’s database of people who have a keen interest in midcentury homes. He showed the home to about 200 parties, seeing groups of three people every five minutes.

What they got





The updated kitchen.

Lewis Construction built the 2,254 square-foot post-and-beam rancher in 1958 for the Wick family. The central Lonsdale home is surrounded by forest, and, true to midcentury modernism, it pays homage to nature with a bank of several large windows.

A vintage built-in wall system.

The house has original hardwood floors, a vintage built-in wall system, exposed wood ceilings, old growth fir beams, and a plaster fireplace that takes up a wall. The kitchen, with elongated skylights, has been updated to fit with the house, featuring new cabinetry, fixtures and appliances. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home had undergone a sensitive restoration by an architect and Los Angeles entertainment manager over the last decade.

The agent’s take

“These houses don’t come up often, so when they do, people have to act,” says Mr. Rodney. “People have been asking me for a one-level mid-century for under $2.5 million and it just doesn’t happen. One-level living is pure indoor-outdoor integration.” The sale completed Nov. 15.



A plaster fireplace that takes up a wall.