Modern three-level house in West Vancouver sells for $12.1-million

Open this photo in gallery An expansive outdoor patio wraps around and merges with the open concept indoor space. Ema Peter

1609 Marlowe Place, West Vancouver (Chartwell)

Asking price: $12,998,000

Selling price: $12,100,000

Previous selling price: Not available

Days on market: 19

Taxes: $26,853.23

Listing agent: Trent Rodney, Royal LePage Sussex

The action

The seller received one offer from a young family who live in the area.

The house is located in the Chartwell neighbourhood of the British Properties, which doesn’t have much West Coast modern design. Instead, the large lots led to many over-built houses from the 1980s. As a result, it took some convincing to drag potential buyers into the area for a look, says listing agent Trent Rodney. But the buyers appreciated that the design was influenced by the iconic architecture of Arthur Erickson.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Built upon a concrete plinth with massive eaves, the house appears as a set of floating planes. Ema Peter

In collaboration with the owner, architects from Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses designed the three-level home, which sits on a long and narrow site.

Built upon a concrete plinth with massive eaves, the house appears as a set of floating planes. An expansive outdoor patio wraps around and merges with the open concept indoor space. The contemporary interior is 8,085 square feet, with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The floors are concrete and hardwood.

There is also a forested ravine behind the house, which has views of English Bay and the Stanley Park peninsula.

The agent’s take

The sale price is the highest ever for a Mcleod Bovell home, according to Mr. Rodney.

It is also rare for this type of houses to come onto the market because “these are all built personally for the owners,” says Mr. Rodney, who specializes in modern design.

“The story here is that the owner loved building and designing this house so much that he now wants to do it again.”

