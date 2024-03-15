Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Okanagan

476 Hawk Hill Dr., Kelowna

Asking price: $1.749-million (July 27); $1,699,900 (Aug. 2); re-listed $1.65-million (Oct. 4)

Selling price: $1.6-million (Jan. 22)

Days on the market: 110

Taxes: $4,545.23 (2023)

Buyer’s agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home is aimed at the luxury market, with a wine fridge, $40,000 upgrade for the kitchen appliances and 10-foot-ceilings on the main floor.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The buyers liked the high-end appliances, high ceilings and lake views, says Mr. Deacon. They were the only offer on the property and their timing was good because the fall market was slow. The property had initially been listed in the summer for $1.749-million and the sellers adjusted the price a couple of times.

“They were reaching for the stars a bit there,” says the buyer’s agent Richard Deacon. “The market was certainly not in a great spot back in the summer, and then the [forest] fires hit.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: It feels like a detached house because it’s large with two levels, but it shares a common wall.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The 3,314-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex is part of the Kestrel Ridge master-planned community, built in 2022.

It feels like a detached house because it’s large with two levels, but it shares a common wall. The home is aimed at the luxury market, with a wine fridge, $40,000 upgrade for the kitchen appliances, 10-foot-ceilings on the main floor, lake views, two-car garage, xeriscape landscaping and huge walk-out decks.

“It showed incredibly well,” says Mr. Deacon. “I’ve had other clients buy into Kestrel Ridge and it’s great for people who don’t want any maintenance and don’t have kids, who love the outdoors. You could hike or run right out the back door to the trails in Upper Mission. It’s a very sought-after product.”

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The duplex has huge walk-out decks.Engel & Völkers Okanagan

The sale is another example of the in-migration to Kelowna from other provinces, including Quebec, Ontario, and the prairies, says Mr. Deacon. The sellers were from Saskatchewan and the buyers were from Montreal. They were new to the Okanagan and wanted a home like their previous house in Montreal, said Mr. Deacon.

The sale completed March 13.