Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Mount Pleasant condo priced for quick sale

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
2142 Carolina St., No. 110, Vancouver

Asking price: $452,000

Previous listing price: $449,000 (2020, under previous agent)

Selling price: $438,000

Previous selling prices: $245,000 (2012); $250,000 (2011); $193,000 (2006); $141,500 (2005)

Days on market: 4

Taxes: $983.91 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $364.20

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The condo had been listed previously at $449,000 for a couple of months in the early days of COVID-19, with another agent. Listing agent Mary Cleaver says “the really cute little condo” had three showings on the first day, which resulted in two offers and a quick closing date, which the client had wanted. The sale completed June 29. The sellers are moving away from Vancouver.

What they got

The unit is open concept with laminate floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The one-bedroom, 542-square-foot Mount Pleasant condo is in a building built in 1977. It is a corner suite with a view of the Northshore Mountains. The unit is open concept with laminate floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a wrap-around balcony and the building has a new roof, new pipes, and a generous contingency fund. The unit has shared laundry on the same floor, and heat and hot water are included in the maintenance fees. Pets are allowed, but not rentals.

The agent’s take

“Some teams have pivoted very quickly while others may be hoping things go back to normal,” Ms. Cleaver says of the pandemic effect. “My own hope is that when COVID becomes less of a threat we keep these tools in place because I know sellers would love to sell for the price they want without feeling they have to open their home for a week to any stranger who wants to walk in.”

