Vancouver Real Estate

Done Deal

Mount Pleasant condo sells under asking

Kerry Gold
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Select Realty

328 E. 11th Ave., No. 507, Vancouver

Asking price: $539,900

Selling price: $528,000

Previous selling prices: $301,000 (2007); $199,900 (2006)

Days on market: 17

Taxes: $1,434.95 (2020)

Monthly maintenance fee: $232.79

Listing agent: Mary Cleaver, Re/Max Select Realty

The action

The sellers are investors who had rented out the unit since 2009. The buyer is also an investor. It is in the UNO building, which is one of Mount Pleasant’s most desirable buildings, according to the listing agent. The sellers received a single offer. The sale completed on Aug. 31.

The one-bedroom-with-den unit is bright and well maintained.

Re/Max Select Realty

What they got

This Mount Pleasant one-bedroom-with-den unit is bright and well maintained. It has high-gloss cabinets, Corian countertops, bamboo floors and a gas range.

The kitchen has Corian countertops and a gas range.

Re/Max Select Realty

The 570-square-foot unit feels larger, with a separate eating area and built-in shelves. It is in the heart of trendy Main Street, close to shops and transit. Pets and rentals are allowed, with a two-month minimum. The 14-year-old building has a gym and shared courtyard.

The agent’s take

The building’s openness to short-term leasing helped. “The two-month minimum lease makes it attractive for investors and others who want that flexibility,” listing agent Mary Cleaver said.

