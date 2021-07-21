Mount Pleasant unit sells for $755,000 as condo market slows down

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Crest Realty

605-384 E. 1st Ave., Vancouver (Mount Pleasant)

Asking price: $759,900

Selling price: $755,000

Previous selling price: $408,900 (2014)

Days on market: 4

Taxes: $2,059.68

Monthly Maintenance fee: $333

Listing agent: Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest Realty

The action

The one-bedroom-plus-den unit has 744 square feet of living space.

The sellers had purchased the unit as a pre-sale in 2014 for $408,900, before tax. But they didn’t live in the unit until 2016 when the building was finally completed.

The sellers received one offer from a buyer who had missed out on other units for sale in the building. The sale completed on May 27.

What they got

The unit is located in a five-year-old building in Mount Pleasant, near Olympic Village and the post-secondary campus on Great Northern Way.

The one-bedroom-plus-den unit has 744 square feet of living space. It is located in a five-year-old building in Mount Pleasant, near Olympic Village and the post-secondary campus on Great Northern Way.

The pet-friendly unit is bright and south facing, with laminate floors and an 80-square-foot balcony. There is a small galley kitchen in the open concept living and dining area. The unit also comes with parking.

The agent’s take

There is a small galley kitchen in the open concept living and dining area.

“Prices seem to have [softened] from the monthly price gains we were seeing from summer 2020 to March,” listing agent Paul Albrighton says.

Prices for condos are pretty much holding, according to him, but the activity and number of offers have slowed down since the buying frenzy earlier in the year.

“It depends on the product type,” he adds. Townhouses and detached houses that show well are still increasing in average price each month.

